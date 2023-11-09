Apply now for the 2024 Journalism Prize from the Health Foundation

Hamburg – November 8, 2023: The call for applications for the 2024 Journalism Prize from the Health Foundation has begun: Journalists, author teams and editorial teams can submit their own contributions using the online application form or suggest prize-worthy works by colleagues until February 19, 2024.

The works must have been published during 2023 and can be submitted in one of ten possible categories: everything is included, from classic print articles to radio and TV to modern formats such as podcasts or multimedia.

Focus on competence and comprehensibility

The basic requirement is that the submitted contributions present medical knowledge competently, professionally sound and unbiased. “It is equally important that the medical and health issues are presented in a particularly clear and understandable way,” explains Alexandra Köhler, editorial director of the Health Foundation. “It also plays a role here whether the authors exploit the possibilities of the respective medium.”

You can find out more about the price from Alexandra Köhler in the video.

Variety of topics and genres

In recent years, the foundation has received more than 200 applications on a wide variety of topics from a wide variety of genres. “We are pleased every year with this large number of fantastic submissions because they help ensure that transparency in the healthcare system does not remain an empty phrase,” said Köhler.

Multi-stage selection process

After the application phase ends in February, the submitted works will be viewed in a multi-stage selection process according to formal criteria and then first evaluated by an expert jury, which nominates the best applications for the prize. A jury of experts then selects the winners from this preselection.

About the Health Foundation

Since 2013, the Health Foundation has been awarding the journalism prize in the field of health journalism to journalists and teams of authors. The award is given to contributions that demonstrate the highest level of medical-technical and didactic-journalistic competence. The prize is endowed with 3,000 euros and is not externally sponsored.

Further information on the selection criteria can be found in the conditions of participation.

