The Devastating Consequences of Medical Malpractice: Aida’s Story

Aida is 67 years old and a tumor had been detected in one of the two organs, but the healthy one was removed.

“My mom they removed the wrong kidney and from that moment his life changed. Before, I attended the bakery we have and did recreational activities, but now it’s turned off.” With pain and impotence, Camilo Octavio Lazaro (48) recounts the ordeal to which his mother Aída Luz Suhurt (67) was immersed for a mala praxis.

The woman had been detected a tumor in the left kidney that had to be operated on. On April 27, 2017, Héctor Bresser and Martín Piana performed the surgery on her at the Clinica de la Ciudad de Puerto Madryn. The result was not as expected. They had made a serious mistake. He was in intensive care for three days, although it was not expected. Both doctors and the clinic were sued.

“In the operating room they made a mistake and removed the healthy kidney, the right”, explains Camilo in dialogue with Clarion. And he clarifies that “they also removed the tumor on the left.”

Likewise, “the doctors could not implant the healthy kidney that they removed.” That April 27, the patient, her son, and husband found out by chance what had happened inside the operating room. malpractice they suffered.

As a consequence of the practice, she must receive nephrological medical attention, among other specialties, for the rest of her life. Her lawyer Nicolás Schick tells Clarion that “she might need dialysis, take medicines to compensate for the lack of kidney function, suffer decreased quality and life expectancy and to some extent require kidney transplantation.

Aida is depressed because of what happened and the trial. She is afraid of not knowing what will happen to her if her kidney fails.

“He currently suffers permanent mental damage, caused by the unnecessary anatomical loss and the transformation of his life. from an autonomous person to a dependent person”, says her lawyer.

But it is not only the anatomical and functional loss that has it wrong, but also “the violent situation in which the loss occurred due to lack of consent and the impossibility of prior preparation for the new scenario created in surgery.”

The family suspects that the doctors manipulated the pathology samples to indicate that they removed the kidney because there was cancer there too. “It is aberrational that you give a precious being to a doctor and that trust is violated,” says the patient’s son.

Bresser, a specialist in urology, and Piana intervened in the operation. But they had different roles. The first “was the person in charge of indicating the studies and analyzes to determine the pathology and indicated renal laparoscopic surgery on the left kidney.”

Bresser was in charge of the medical team in the operating room, with powers to direct and control the other professionals.

While Piana was the collaborating doctor. “He had the possibility of advising and warning the surgeon, which is why it allows the liability to be extended against him, since being also a surgeon, he had the possibility of noting the risk that the case offered,” the documents of the plaintiff maintain, to which agreed Clarion.

Now it will be the turn of Judge Federico Causse, in charge of the National Civil Court of First Instance 14, who will issue a ruling on this case for damages.

The family will have the compensation money, if applicable, insurance in case Aída -in the future- needs a medical intervention.

