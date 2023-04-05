Home Health Appreciation day of the plant 2023 / care from the moor
Appreciation day of the plant 2023 / care from the moor

Luebbecke – The day of honor of the plant on April 13 draws attention to the handling of plants and their advantages for our environment. Around 250,000 plant species are currently known.1 They give us food, improve the indoor climate and can increase our well-being with their bright colors and enchanting scents. Plants also play an important role in cosmetics. Moor plants, for example, are known for their moisturizing effect.

Plants are a gift from nature. Life without them would be impossible, after all they bind CO2 and produce oxygen. In addition, many species serve as a food source for humans and animals. Plants come in all colors and shapes – from our front yards to the most remote places on earth. It even sprouts and thrives in the acidic and nutrient-poor raised bogs. Due to their adaptability, bog plants are known as survivors. Peat mosses are the so-called “master builders” of raised bogs. They can absorb 20 to 30 times their weight in water. The special thing about peat moss – it grows at the top and dies down. The bog grows by pressing the small plants on top of each other layer by layer. Icelandic moss has been used medicinally for centuries. It grows in alpine, arctic regions and bogs. In order to survive there, the plant has properties that protect it from water loss. The fern plant Angelsweet feels particularly at home in forests and damp areas. The plant contains many amino acids that also occur in human skin as natural moisturizing factors. Due to its moisturizing properties, moor plant extract is often used in cosmetics. It replenishes the skin’s moisture depots and makes it soft and supple. The metabolic processes in the skin are supported, which means that the skin’s elasticity can be improved.

Die GERLAVIT Moor Vitamin Creme moisturizes sensitive and dry skin with a richly formulated care complex made from moor plant extracts, vitamins and vegetable oils, regenerates the natural skin barrier and makes the skin more resilient. The extract of Icelandic moss, peat moss and angel sweet fern hydrates the skin sustainably. Vitamin E smooths them and helps counteract premature skin aging. Provitamin B5 (panthenol) provides additional moisture and relieves the symptoms of dry skin. Vitamin-rich wheat germ and avocado oil protect the natural skin barrier and jojoba oil keeps the skin smooth and supple.

