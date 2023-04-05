Home Technology Test drive Mercedes EQE
Test drive Mercedes EQE

Mercedes-Benz continues to work at full speed on the transformation into an electric car manufacturer. The next child in the family is the EQE SUV, which will be in stores in the second quarter and which can do more in some areas than the EQS and EQE relatives.

On the one hand, the EQE SUV always has a heat pump on board, which should increase the range by ten percent in winter, and on the other hand, the electric SUV can completely decouple the front axle from the drive train, which in turn increases the range by six percent. Of course, this only comes into play when two engines go to work. This is not the case in the EQE 300 and 350+ models, which offer 245 or 292 hp and a whopping maximum torque of 550 or 565 Newton meters, which is only sent to the rear axle.

Price range from 83,000 to 100,000 euros

A second motor for the front axle is available both for the 350, which then offers 765 Nm with the same power, and for the top model, the EQE 500, which offers a massive 858 Nm and 408 hp. The price range of the quartet ranges from a good 83,000 to almost 100,000 euros. There is still a considerable distance to the EQS SUV, for which almost 125,000 euros are due. With a length of 5.13 meters, however, it is significantly more powerful than the EQE, which is not small at 4.86 meters.

And don’t worry, the heat pump and the “Disconnect Unit” will soon also be available in the EQS and EQE and later in the Maybach-EQS. Two AMG models will also be submitted for the EQE SUV. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will make its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show on April 17. It is the first electric Maybach, but the luxury vehicle will not come to Germany until 2024.

