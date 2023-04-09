In the horoscope for the week from 10 to 16 April we find Venus in Gemini and Mars in Cancer. The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius will be sweet and the Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, bold and sexy.

The horoscope of the week which runs from Monday 10 to Sunday 16 April 2023 has as its main astrological novelty the entry of Venus, the planet of love, into the sign of Gemini. This thing, although quite fast, will bring great desire to flirt to the air signs, who will indeed feel irresistible.

Weekly horoscope 10-16 April 2023: the forecasts sign by sign

Mars, on the other hand, the planet of courage and sex appeal, remains in the sign of Cancer. The water signs will amaze us with decidedly unexpected head shots.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Venus passes in your favor, and I would say that we breathe a sigh of relief because, even if Mars continues to be against it, you manage (occasionally) to balance the impatience. Uncontrolled outbursts of nervousness will often give you feelings of guilt that could act as a handbrake for the ones immediately following. Don’t forget that Jupiter in your zodiac sign brings you a lot of self-confidence and a lot of impulsiveness, which must be kept at bay, a bit like an Argentine thoroughbred… Even beautiful emotions risk becoming out of place if you exaggerate.

Vote 6 and a half

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

It was just nice to have Venus, your favorite planet, right in your zodiac sign. He certainly extolled your wonderful ability to make anyone forget any problem, even with just a tight hug. Now, however, there is still a good Mars in favor and, if you were born in the first days of the sign, also Saturn. With these two allies I’m sure your notorious laziness will be put on a leash in favor of an unbridled passion that will make you chase after pleasures without warning.

Vote 8

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

In a period in which, because of Mars which has now abandoned you, you were trying to really understand who you are and what you want (also because of Saturn against you) Venus arrives to cheer you up. Now, I’m not convinced that thanks to Venus you can understand yourself and your moment more deeply but it still helps, like a piece of chocolate or a hot bath, to deal with deep thoughts. When in doubt, you will want to love and be loved and you will do everything to make these two things happen as often as possible.

Vote 7 and a half

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Mars is in your zodiac sign and Saturn in your favour: these two aspects together will make you the most determined Cancer of the last five years. On the other hand, Venus in your 12th house will amplify your ability to identify with others. So the decisions that you will take in a peremptory way, even if you were a military general, will always be with the aim of doing good to those around you.

Vote 9

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Finally you find, at least a little, your beloved amateur arts. The first to whom you will address all your compliments will be yourself, also reflected in the bottle of mineral water. All thanks to Venus in favor that Mars definitely balances and all the insecurities it brings you lately. I would say that the time has come to make you beautiful, if possible even more than you already are.

Vote 7 and a half

Virgo (August 3 – September 22)

This idyll of Venus and Mars both in favor is sadly over, but I’d say you really deserved it, after the winter you spent and survived (almost) unscathed. Now Venus against you will make you return to your figure of a precise young lady, ready to point out what we did wrong. However, she will really be a passenger and in any case, thanks to Mercury, you will actually be right.

Vote 7

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You’re going to be quite an odd Libra this week, my dear! Venus is in favor and this is already excellent news, especially since we are talking about your favorite planet. However, Mars continues to look at you wrong, taking away all the energy and self-confidence that you had accumulated in recent months. So, in short, you’ll have to put your programs and projects back on track and you’ll find yourself having to deal with some difficulties that you actually underestimated. Venus in favor also reminds you that the first of your goals is time for yourself, to be fully enjoyed.

Vote 6 and a half

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

It will remain very difficult to dialogue with you because of this Mercury in opposition which, I anticipate, will stop for a long time. Mars gives you self-confidence and also the stubbornness of those who have no intention of finding a compromise. Luckily Venus at least moves and stops making you grin every time you have your way.

Vote 6

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You really have the impression of never having peace, dear Sagittarius! After 6 months of Mars in opposition now Venus just didn’t deserve it. Luckily, if it’s any consolation, know that this time it’s much faster. if you close your eyes and hold your breath you won’t even notice it. More than anything, however, you’ll have to hold back the dirty replies and that desire to mind your own business even on the evening of your anniversary. The sweetness just didn’t come through.

Vote 5

Capricorn (December 22 – January 21)

The problem this week will be that Mars continues to be in opposition, as it already is, but Venus will no longer support you. Only Mercury, or thought, remains in your favor. So to summarize: talking to you will be really difficult especially if we have to discuss to find an agreement. You are granite, stubborn and compared to marble is a string of marshmallows. Your other half has all my sympathy.

Vote 5

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

After you’ve been the king of the zodiac all winter, or so, these last few weeks have annoyed you a bit. However, you took them as a moment of cool-down and rest. Now Venus is back in your favor and you find all the desire to be involved with the people you love and above all to love madly. You’ll have to come up with something other than your brilliant gab because Mercury keeps bothering you. Where it doesn’t reach the brain, I suggest you show off the sex appeal.

Vote 7

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

This week we should be dealing with a slightly strange Pisces. If all year it was Mars that bothered you, now it will be Venus while Mars kisses you. So in short you have definitely recovered all the confidence in yourself but you intend to put it to work for your blissful personal purposes. What little love you have available, you want to invest it all in yourself… And I really think you’re doing very well.

Vote 7