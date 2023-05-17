Colon cancer: 4 symptoms not to be overlooked for those under 50 years old

There are four of them and they shouldn’t be underestimated, even when they appear alone: ​​according to some scientists at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, many are the warning signs that could indicate an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer early onset. Four essential symptoms to quickly diagnose the disease in young adults, as the incidence of this type of cancer has almost doubled in recent years.

The 4 symptoms of colon cancer: the study — Analyzing the (anonymous) health insurance data of more than 5,000 patients with early-onset colorectal cancer — that is, cancer that develops before the age of 50 — the researchers observed that between 3 months and two years before diagnosis, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, diarrhea e iron deficiency anemia indicate a higher risk for people under 50. Not only. They also discovered that the presence of just one symptom nearly doubled the risk; two symptoms increased it more than 3.5-fold; and having three or more symptoms more than 6.5 times.

Posted on Journal of National Cancer Institute, the study highlights the importance of educating young adults and medical professionals about these symptoms. "Colorectal cancer is not a disease reserved for the elderly; we want young adults to understand and pay attention to these symptoms which can be very relevant. In particular, people under 50, often considered to be at low risk and therefore not routinely screened, they need to be especially careful," points out senior investigator Yin Cao, associate professor of surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. Raising awareness of general practitioners, gastroenterologists and emergency physicians is also essential, according to the scientist, given that many cases of early-stage colorectal cancer are detected in the emergency room, with significant diagnostic delays.

The main risk factors of early-onset colorectal cancer — Cao, who leads a research team focused on identifying risk factors and molecular variations in early-onset colorectal cancer was among the first to report that obesity, sitting for a long time, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, excessive sugary drinks and other risk factors may contribute to the increased incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer: when to go to the doctor — According to the researchers, rectal bleeding and iron deficiency anemia are two symptoms that indicate the need for an endoscopy and timely follow-up. “It usually takes about 3 months to get a diagnosis from the time a person first goes to the doctor with one or more of the red flag signs and symptoms we’ve identified,” comments study co-author Cassandra DL Fritz. “But in our analysis, we found that some young adults had symptoms up to two years before their diagnosis. This may be one reason why many of the younger patients have more advanced disease at diagnosis than they normally would.” we see in older people who are screened regularly.”