There are many beliefs about nutrition that arise from popular beliefs, they become myths to dispel and are believed to be true even though there is no scientific value. Certainly eggs represent one of the foods most penalized by these beliefs.

Are eggs bad for the liver? Here is the whole “incredible” truth

The truth is that eggs give the highest amount of high biological value proteins that can be taken with a single nourishment, very important for many body functions. Eggs are not bad for the liver even though they include a high measure of cholesterol, which we find especially in the yolk, but on the contrary they contain substances valid for the proper functioning of liver cells, such as hepatoprotective amino acids, methionine and choline, and a substance (inositol ) especially suitable for those suffering from fatty liver.

Presumably we must pay attention to the way of cooking avoiding frying. The eggs are then full of iron and vitamin B12, very important nutrients to fight anemia. In the right diet it depicts a food suitable for all ages. Obviously, unless otherwise prescribed, especially if you are allergic or intolerant, you can take 2 eggs per week. They can be taken as a main course instead of meat, fish or aged cheeses such as Grana Padano.

People who suffer from hypercholesterolemia will have to be careful in their use since a 60 g egg contains about 220 mg of cholesterol. The recommended daily allowance for a 2100-calorie diet is 227 mg of cholesterol. It must be said, however, that the yolk may or may not harm health is still the subject of debate. Several studies point out that, more generally, dietary cholesterol increases the ratio between total cholesterol and HDL cholesterol, acting unfavorably on the cholesterol profile.

Other studies show that the controlled consumption of eggs, up to 1 per day, which would be 7 per week, does not seem to increase the risk of heart disease in healthy people. Researchers argue that egg yolk cholesterol is therefore not a real problem. Because it is especially saturated fats that are responsible for the aggravation of cholesterolemia, of which the yolk is altogether lacking.

Here, then, is the relationship between eggs and liver problems. The important thing is to know how to be moderate with this food and avoid eating it fried too often.