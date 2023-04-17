Are you on a diet and can’t concentrate? You’re doing it all wrong, but you can fix it!

No Carb Diet: Here’s What Can Happen To Your Brain And What To Eat To Stay Awake And Focused.

And summer is approaching and the costume fitting is now around the corner. We all sort of decide to go on a dietbut this may not always be good for ours physical and mental health.

There are some fad diets that do us instead feel fit, give us the opposite effect. We often hear each other exhausted and powerless and we can’t figure out why.

The main problem, perhaps, is that we are not following the right diet for our bodies and brains depriving ourselves of necessary food for our daily requirement.

For example, a no-carb diet can take a lot of toll on health of your mind. You protest feeling fatigued and noticing gods lapses in concentrationbut why does this happen? The diete low carbs they are very fashionable, but why are they bad? Let’s find out.

No Carb Diet: What Happens to the Brain?

Is a carbohydrate-free diet, such as the ketogenic diet, healthy for our body? There answer is “no” and the first to pay the price is our brain. Depriving yourself of carbohydrates can feel like the easier and faster choice to lose some kilo too manybut in reality we are just depriving our body and brain of essential sugars to feed the brain.

You could, in fact, warn a major feeling stressed and problems with memory and concentrationbecause what happens when we avoid sugar intake for too long a period, is of not getting enough energy into the brain going to also slow down the metabolism celebrate. If you don’t eat enough complex carbohydratessuch as pasta and bread (also applies to food gluten free), our body will be forced to take the energy sources from another part, such as from muscle fat, slowing down our metabolismaffecting the function of the kidneys and especially could give us cardiovascular problems as well.

What is the correct diet to do?

The first thing you need to keep in mind when deciding to go on a diet is that there is no universal diet and right for everyone, because each of us synthesize foods in a different way. The only advice we can give you is to always vary your diet and eat a little bit of everything without depriving yourself of anything (that’s maybe do not overdo it with sweets and sodas).

If, on the other hand, psychologically you need one guideline to follow to get back in shape, you can try the very famous Mediterranean diet. Many, in fact, argue that it is the more completecapable of giving strength to the brain and body thanks to the variety of foods recommended for one correct diet, guaranteeing that 40/60% of calories come from carbohydrates to meet our daily needs and no longer have memory problems.

