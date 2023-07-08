Argentina Celebrates the Centenary of Doctor Rene Geronimo Favaloro’s Birth with National Social Medicine Day

Title: The Nation Celebrates the Centenary of Renowned Argentine Doctor René Geronimo Favaloro

Subtitle: “National Social Medicine Day” to Commemorate the Birth Anniversary of René Favaloro

This Wednesday, July 12, marks the centenary of the birth of the esteemed Argentine doctor, René Geronimo Favaloro. In honor of this milestone, family members, colleagues, and artists are set to gather for an emotional cultural celebration known as “National Social Medicine Day.”

Born on July 12, 1923, in La Plata, Dr. René G. Favaloro hailed from a family of Italian immigrants with limited resources. Despite his humble beginnings, Favaloro managed to transcend his circumstances and became one of the most recognized doctors and scientists in Argentina and around the world.

The highly anticipated event, taking place at the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK), holds particular significance this year as it commemorates the centenary of Dr. Favaloro’s birth. During the gathering, a postage stamp will be presented in his honor, paying tribute to his remarkable contributions to the medical field.

To further acknowledge healthcare professionals, the main monuments of the city, including the Lezama Palace, the Usina del Arte, the Torre de los Ingleses, the Floralis Generica sculpture, the Magna Carta Monument, and the iconic Obelisk, will be illuminated in red and blue.

René Favaloro’s most notable contribution to medicine is coronary bypass surgery, a revolutionary procedure that has offered hope and a second chance to countless individuals suffering from heart disease.

The emotional event will be hosted by television presenter Tete Coustarot, and Dr. Liliana Favaloro, niece of René G. Favaloro, will deliver a speech in honor of her uncle’s legacy, reflecting on the significance of medicine in society. Historian Felipe Pigna will also participate, reading a fragment from René Favaloro’s book, “Memories of a country doctor,” which recounts the doctor’s real-life experiences.

Talented artists Nahuel Pennisi and León Gieco will perform a musical tribute featuring the doctor’s favorite songs. Additionally, the short film “Cicatriz,” directed by Chavo D’ ́Emilio, will make its premiere as part of the event.

This celebration is just one of several initiatives planned throughout the year to keep alive the memory of this Argentine hero. On Monday, July 10, a gala will be held at the Teatro Colón, with proceeds going toward the construction of the new Fundación Favaloro outpatient center.

It is worth noting that the renowned doctor’s contributions include the revolutionary technique of coronary bypass surgery, which has provided hope and a second chance to over 55 million lives since its creation in 1967. By successfully addressing heart disease, a leading cause of death globally, Dr. Favaloro has left an indelible impact on the medical field.

As Argentina prepares to commemorate the centenary of Dr. René Geronimo Favaloro, the nation pays tribute to his remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of countless individuals through his revolutionary contributions to medicine.

