Arms workout: exercises and tips for biceps workout

Biarticular exercise that involves the forearm flexionil curl it can be done with one arm at a time or with both. In the classic execution, the feet fit shoulder-width apart, with the knees just bent and the core contracted. Grasping the dumbbells, the palms of the hands turn to the sides at the start. After bending the forearm, he brings the dumbbell to his shoulders and – after a few seconds – he returns to the initial position. Details? Attention to the breath and gradual movements, without jerks.