Home » Arms workout: exercises and tips for biceps workout
Health

Arms workout: exercises and tips for biceps workout

by admin
Arms workout: exercises and tips for biceps workout

Biarticular exercise that involves the forearm flexionil curl it can be done with one arm at a time or with both. In the classic execution, the feet fit shoulder-width apart, with the knees just bent and the core contracted. Grasping the dumbbells, the palms of the hands turn to the sides at the start. After bending the forearm, he brings the dumbbell to his shoulders and – after a few seconds – he returns to the initial position. Details? Attention to the breath and gradual movements, without jerks.

See also  Challenge the new monsters in Monster Hunter: Breaking Dawn! What are the strengths of the Ice Wolf Dragon and the long-lost Qianblade Dragon? Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

You may also like

Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 4-1 – Football

acquitted because he perceived an unjust prevarication

why is it important in conception and pregnancy?

what are the symptoms, the causes and the...

A third of humanity is just slipping out...

In Singapore, 2 million raised for a child...

Rape: shock rigidity makes the defense more difficult,...

How to clean your ears without using the...

This is how we wear the short hairstyle...

Almonds, that’s why we should eat them every...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy