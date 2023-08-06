Asian pork belly with two kinds of cauliflower | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the liquid marinade:

In a small saucepan, combine soy sauce, apple juice, star anise, coriander seeds, and honey. Peel and press the garlic, cut the chili pepper and ginger into large pieces. Roughly chop the coriander leaves and set aside for the garnish. Roughly chop the stalks and add to the pot with the garlic, chili and ginger. Boil everything vigorously.

Ingredients for the dry marinade (dry rub):

Mix the dried onions, sugar, coarse salt, paprika powder and baharat in a bowl. Finely dice the garlic and ginger, add and mix well.

Ingredients for meat and cauliflower:

So that the pork belly gets a nice, crispy crust and the meat is tender, it is pre-cooked in a water bath before grilling/roasting. To do this, put the meat pure and with the rind side down in a casserole dish, fill the casserole dish about two fingers wide with water and pre-cook the pork belly for about 1 hour in the oven at 120 degrees on the lower rail.

Chop one half of the cauliflower into large florets and steam in a covered saucepan in salted water until tender, about 15-20 minutes.

Divide the raw cauliflower into large florets. Peel and finely dice the onion, peel and thinly slice the garlic. Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté the cauliflower florets for about 6 minutes. Add onions and garlic and sauté briefly. Season with salt and some honey. Finally, finely dice the chili and add it.

Drain the cooked cauliflower and season with honey, olive oil, pepper and a squeeze of lemon. Puree with a blender and keep warm.

Remove the cooked pork belly from the oven and place it on a board, rind side up. The skin should be soft. Let it cool down a bit. Then cut the rind in a cross shape. In addition, carefully cut the meat into several pieces about 3 cm deep, do not cut through, the belly piece should remain whole. Roll carefully in the dry marinade. Then fry with the skin side down in a preheated (grill) pan until crispy all over.

Put the finished meat in a tall bowl and pour the soy marinade over it through a sieve. Toss the pork belly in it and let it soak briefly.

serving:

Spread some cauliflower puree on the plates and place the sliced ​​meat on top. Arrange the fried cauliflower around it and drizzle 1 tablespoon of soy marinade over everything. Garnish with freshly cut coriander.

Nutritional values ​​(per serving):

about 535 kcal, 30 g protein, 36 g fat, 20 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber

Was ist Dry rub?

Dry rub comes from the American BBQ area and describes a type of dry marinade that is rubbed into the cooked meat and then grilled again.

