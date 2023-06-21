Asklepios Campus Hamburg: New scholarship program opens up opportunities for a …

Asklepios Medical School GmbH

Hamburg (ots)

Annual five full-time scholarships of EUR 65,600 each Funding for the entire clinical course from the 5th to the 12th semester Accompanying mentoring program by Asklepios clinics Financial support regardless of social, cultural or family background

In the fall semester 2023/24, the Asklepios Campus Hamburg of the Semmelweis University (ACH) will introduce the Asklepios Excellence Scholarship to support prospective doctors in their medical training, regardless of their social, cultural, family or financial background. The scholarship program thus also makes a valuable contribution in connection with the shortage of skilled workers in Germany.

The Asklepios Campus Hamburg of Semmelweis University will start a new scholarship program – the Asklepios Excellence Scholarship – from the coming academic year. The program aims to provide students with financial support for their medical training and at the same time counteract the shortage of skilled workers in Germany.

Paying the tuition fees

The tuition fees are paid by the respective Asklepios clinics, which employ the young graduates in their homes. With the Asklepios Excellence Scholarship, students make a binding commitment to work at an Asklepios clinic for at least four years after completing their degree. Individual training phases, such as clinical traineeships and practical years, are completed in the appropriate houses while you are still studying. In addition, an accompanying mentoring program supports the onboarding process of the newcomers.

A total of five full-time scholarships are awarded each year. The duration of a scholarship is four years. The entire clinical course from the 5th to the 12th semester is funded with a total of 65,600 euros (16,400 euros per year).

“We are pleased that we can offer students a chance for medical training, regardless of their personal background, and at the same time ensure that they will work in one of our clinics after completing their studies,” says Dr. Thorsten Thiel, Managing Director of Asklepios Medical School GmbH. And PD Dr. Sara Sheikhzadeh, CMO of Asklepios Kliniken and Managing Director of Asklepios Medical School GmbH, is convinced that “the funds provided will enable the scholarship holders to concentrate fully on their education and thus realize their full potential. We are proud to To be part of a program that is shaping the future of medical care in Germany.”

The scholarship program is open to all students regardless of their social, cultural, family or financial background. Academic excellence and the motivation of the applicant are decisive for the selection. Various criteria are used to assess suitability – for example the respective average grade, the physical grade, social or voluntary commitment and a personal letter of motivation.

“Interested students can now apply for funding through the Asklepios Excellence Scholarship. We encourage everyone who is qualified for further medical education on our campus to introduce themselves and take advantage of the program. The deadline for the fall semester 2023/ 24 ends on July 7, 2023,” says Elisa Jannsen, Head of Student Affairs at the Asklepios Campus Hamburg.

All information on applying for the Asklepios Excellence Scholarship can be found on our website. The application deadline is July 7, 2023, 00:00.

