Places of aggregation, but also of growth. The municipal and provincial gyms are at the center of the training of girls, boys, girls and boys of school age and throughout the year they are also available to sports associations and private individuals for training and the daily athletic preparation of their students. In order to proceed with the assignment of these spaces for the period from 18 September to 2 June 2024, the municipal Sport office has prepared a Call to which all interested bodies can respond by presenting the required documentation and specifying the days and the time slots necessary for carrying out the scheduled activities. For Saturdays and Sundays, the use will be maintained for championship matches or for sporting events.

As has been the case for some time now, some gyms will be dedicated primarily to specific disciplines: Minipalazzetto – Torre del Moro primary school, where volleyball and five-a-side football, basketball and sporting events will take place; gymnasium Secondary School “A. Frank” – Gym “A”, for volleyball; “TM Plauto” secondary school gymnasium, in reference to volleyball training; secondary school gymnasium “O. Biasini” – S. Giorgio: roller skating, basketball, sport climbing; “Cubo” gym – Classical High School: volleyball; “Cubo” gymnasium – Linguistics high school: basketball; Villa Chiaviche Primary School gymnasium: volleyball; gymnasium Oltresavio primary school: roller skating; Ex Gil gym: volleyball. The Municipality will provide for the cleaning of the spaces that will have to be managed by the assignees after school hours.

The Public Notice, with the related application form and Agreement Scheme, will be published and downloadable from the Cesena Municipality website www.comune.cesena.fc.it in the Calls and Notices section. Applications for assignment must be sent to the Headmaster of the School or Institute where the gymnasium is located and to the Head of the Educational, Instruction and Sports Services Sector of the Municipality. For the former Gil gymnasium, applications must be submitted only to the Director of the Educational Services, Education and Sport Sector of the Municipality. In the application it is necessary to specify, for each gym, the activity carried out, the days and times of use and if the activity is aimed at under 18s to take advantage of the reduced rate.

In order to be able to start the activity from 18 September 2023, applications must be presented by 3 pm on Tuesday 25 April.