at least 5 dead and 8 wounded, assailant killed and identified
at least 5 dead and 8 wounded, assailant killed and identified

In KentuckyIn the USA, at least five people died and eight, including a policeman, were injured during one shooting occurred in the city of Louisville and precisely within the Old National Bank. The attacker, armed with an Ar-15, also died. The police have identified him: it is the 23-year-old Connor Sturgeonformer bank employee.

Witnesses who left the building reported hearing several shots. In a tweet, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the site of the shooting. “Please pray for all affected families and the city of Louisville,” Beshear added. The police have warned that “the investigation will still be long”.

