On the evening of April 10th, Beijing time, the 12-to-8 series of the CBA playoffs continued. The Beijing Men’s Basketball Team played against the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team at home. The Beijing men’s basketball team scored consecutively in the second and third quarters, taking a 40-point lead in one fell swoop, and established the victory early. In the end, they beat the Jilin men’s basketball team 123-79 and got a good start to the series.

The scores in the four quarters are: 23-18, 39-21, 38-17, 23-23 (Beijing first). In terms of statistics, Fang Shuo of the Beijing men’s basketball team scored 22 points and 6 assists, Zeng Fanbo scored 18 points and 8 rebounds, Leaf scored 12 points and 12 rebounds, Gibson and Fan Ziming each scored 10 points; Jilin men’s basketball team Jiang Yuxing scored 20 points and 6 rebounds, Li An 20 points, Jones 11 points 5 assists, Jiang Weize 6 points.

Tian Yuxiang came back in this campaign, Zeng Fanbo and Leaf made consecutive tip-ups in the opening stage, Jiang Yuxing scored from the basket, Jones made a three-pointer, and Jilin led the score 8-7. Afterwards, the two teams fought fiercely. Jiang Yuxing and Jiang Weize succeeded in breaking through the fast break many times, while the Beijing men’s basketball team blossomed inside and outside to bite the score. Gibson scored 5 points in a row after his debut. With his assist Zhai Xiaochuan hit the buzzer, Beijing ended the first quarter with a 23-18 lead.

In the second quarter, Jones and Cui Jinming scored consecutive baskets, Fang Shuo made two consecutive three-pointers to stabilize the situation, Li Muhao dunked and Fang Shuo made another jumper, and Beijing stopped Jilin 33-23. After a timeout, Li An scored consecutive three-pointers, and Zhu Yanxi responded with a long-range shot. The Beijing Men’s Basketball team blossomed more in the latter part of the quarter. After the Jilin men’s basketball team replaced Jones, the offense was weak. After halftime, Beijing 62-39 widened the point difference.

Halftime data, Beijing men’s basketball team Fang Shuo 16 points and 4 assists, Zeng Fanbo 10 points and 5 rebounds, Gibson 8 points and 6 assists, Zhu Yanxi 8 points; Jilin men’s basketball team Jones 11 points and 5 assists, Li An 11 points, Jiang Yuxing 8 points and 4 rebounds , Jiang Weize 5 points and 3 assists.

In the third quarter, the two teams continued to attack each other. Fan Ziming and Zeng Fanbo scored tip-ups respectively. Jiang Yuxing and Fang Shuo scored three points against each other. The Beijing Men’s Basketball team took the initiative. Jones voluntarily left the field after his consecutive attacks were blocked and smashed the water bottle angrily. He returned to the bench later, but the demoralized Jilin men’s basketball team fell into a scoring shortage. With five minutes left in the quarter, the Beijing men’s basketball team widened the point difference to 40 points. After three quarters, the Beijing men’s basketball team took the lead 100-56.

The excessive point difference made the last quarter a garbage time. Li An and Jiang Yuxing blossomed inside and outside to support the Jilin Men’s Basketball offensive, and Qiu Tian scored consecutively at the basket to pay back. The outcome lost suspense early. In the end, the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team beat the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team 123-79 and won the series.

Jilin starters: Li An, Jones, Cui Jinming, Jiang Weize, Jiang Yuxing;

Starting in Beijing: Fan Ziming, Li Fu, Fang Shuo, Lei Meng, Zeng Fanbo.

