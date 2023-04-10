All-in-one tool with built-in selfie stick, tripod and power bank

The best camera is the one you have with you – for most people, that means their smartphone.

Meet Insta360 Flow, the world‘s most advanced AI-tracked smartphone stabilizer. Auto-tracking enables your smartphone to follow you or your desired subject with unparalleled precision, while 3-axis stabilization provides ultra-smooth shots. Featuring a built-in selfie stick, tripod and power bank, Flow has everything creators need to capture professional-grade content on the go.

“For our first smartphone gimbal, we wanted a device that went beyond the basics of a gimbal and offered a whole new way to capture great moments on a smartphone. Powered by our AI technology, after Honed by years of R&D, Flow tracks, stabilizes and edits content for you,” said JK Liu, founder of Insta360.

Insta360 Flow is available today worldwide at Insta360.com, Amazon (US, Europe and Japan) and select retailers.

Unmatched stability and AI tracking.

With AI tracking and 3-axis gimbal stabilization, Insta360 Flow brings your creative vision to life effortlessly.

Whether you’re running after the kids or heading to the next stop on your bucket list, Flow’s mechanical stability ensures shake-free photos in any situation.itGood at where the electronic stability of smartphones often fails, such as when shooting in low light and zooming in. Flow’s stability and convenient handheld design also means creators are not limited to simply setting the device in a fixed position to track themselves. Creators can use Flow wherever inspiration strikes and always be assured of perfectly stable footage.

Flow’s gimbal design and Insta360’s leading AI tracking technologyDeep Track 3.0Combined, this enables Flow to follow the subject in real time, rotate to follow the subject’s movement and automatically frame the creator. The unparalleled accuracy of Deep Track 3.0 is due to several unique technical advantages:

more acurrate: Person re-identification continues to track the same person throughout the recording, even if they are obscured from view, and full-angle tracking continues to follow the shape of the subject as it changes.

Person re-identification continues to track the same person throughout the recording, even if they are obscured from view, and full-angle tracking continues to follow the shape of the subject as it changes. More generic: Zoom tracking, slow motion tracking, and even live mode for tracking while on video calls or live streaming in other apps like FaceTime, Instagram, and TikTok.

Zoom tracking, slow motion tracking, and even live mode for tracking while on video calls or live streaming in other apps like FaceTime, Instagram, and TikTok. more reliable:Tracking resumes when the subject moves out of frame. Flow will continue to track it by zooming out or following the direction it is moving

For a truly automated shooting experience, solo creators can even set up a tripod and usegesture controlto prompt Flow to start hands-free tracking—no Point the camera or press a button.

All-in-one smartphone content creation tool.

Prioritizing portability and versatility, Flow is the only smartphone gimbal that packs all of a creator’s essential shooting tools into one device for on-the-go shooting:

Selfie stick: The extension bar extends up to 215mm for better selfies and low-angle shots for movies.

The extension bar extends up to 215mm for better selfies and low-angle shots for movies. tripod: Protruding from the handle, allows creators to set up Flow to photograph themselves or capture creative effects such as motion time-lapse or 360 photos.

Protruding from the handle, allows creators to set up Flow to photograph themselves or capture creative effects such as motion time-lapse or 360 photos. mobile power: Flow’s class-leading 2900mAh battery can even charge your smartphone while recording.

Flow’s class-leading 2900mAh battery can even charge your smartphone while recording. Built-in cold shoe:Add a microphone to improve audio quality without any additional accessories.

benefited from1-step quick deployment, Flow unfolds with just one movement. Simply secure your phone with the magnetic phone clip, unfold the gimbal, and start shooting. For iPhone, the Insta360 app will detect Flow when connected and send a notification to open the Insta360 app to connect.

Fast, easy, smooth shooting.

For creators who want complete creative control, Flow offers that as well. SmartWheel has a minimalist design, allowing creators to quickly and easily accessmanyHelpful features, from shooting controls to video playback and more. Swipe the wheel to switch between four main modes: Auto, Follow, Pan Follow, and FPV.

Exclusive to Flowautomatic mode, can automatically adjust the gimbal settings according to the user’s movements to ensure no shaking in shooting, very suitable for beginners. For more adventurous creators, FPV mode can be used to rotate your smartphone and simulate FPV drone-like actions, such as barrel rolls.

Unleash creative inspiration and effects.

Flow also helps creators with AI-powered shooting and editing tools in the Insta360 app.

Not sure how to compose your shot? issue a voice command,Shot GenieShooting tips will be recommended according to the scene. Choose from over 80 templates for everything from shooting beaches to bustling city scenes.

basketball modeA first for basketball fans. Set up Flow to record a game and the AI ​​will track the ball and rim to recognize when to shoot, saving highlights as separate clips for easy editing into reels later.

More shooting modes are also easily clickable, including:

panoramic: Just extend the tripod and Flow will Capture immersive panoramas in 360°, 240°, 180° or 3×3 grid format. Flow is the first smartphone stabilizer capable of taking 360-degree panoramic photos.

Just extend the tripod and Flow will Capture immersive panoramas in 360°, 240°, 180° or 3×3 grid format. Flow is the first smartphone stabilizer capable of taking 360-degree panoramic photos. TimeShift： Capture time-lapse photography with a steady, accelerated lens over a period of time, perfect for hiking or traveling.

Capture time-lapse photography with a steady, accelerated lens over a period of time, perfect for hiking or traveling. Motion Timelapse： Set Flow to shoot a motion time-lapse between two points over a period of time.

Set Flow to shoot a motion time-lapse between two points over a period of time. Dolly Zoom：Recreate this classic Hollywood effect with the tap of a button, perfect for zooming in and out of your subject.

Flow’s12 hours of battery lifeMeaning it can last all day without recharging.At the end of the day, creators can useFlashCutEdit their video clips with music, with seamless transitions and effects.

Available now.

Insta360 Flow Available today worldwide via Insta360.com, Amazon (US, Europe and Japan) and select retailersBuy. It retails for $159.99 and includes a magnetic phone clip, charging cable, handle cover, and protective pouch. Flow comes in two colours, Summit White and Stone Grey. Accessories sold separately include spotlights and custom trim inserts to make Flow your own.

Source: Insta360