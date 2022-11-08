news-txt”>

It is called Atlas 2030 and is the first wearable and usable exoskeleton in pediatric age for the rehabilitation of the gait of children between 4 and 10 years of age affected by infantile cerebral palsy, myelolesions (lesions of the spinal cord up to the C4 vertebra), muscle atrophy, muscular dystrophy, myopathies and various neuromuscular diseases.

The only Atlas present in Italy is located at the Irccs San Raffaele in Rome and was presented today. “The success of the exoskeleton in adults – explained Claudia Condoluci, head of the pediatric and developmental disabilities area of ​​Irccs San Raffaele – has led us to evaluate the possibility of its use also in pediatric rehabilitation. Most of the kids who are already using it in our department have never walked independently. With Atlas they can do it and can also perform various activities such as kicking a ball and drawing “. All this, Condoluci underlines, “has a very important impact on the cognitive, emotional and social sphere for the child and the family”.

A study, RoboKId, will now also start, which will evaluate the feasibility, the intervention and the impact of this rehabilitation approach on the quality of life and the clinical-functional status of the small participants, which will be a total of 20.