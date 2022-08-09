Home Health attention to meat, microbiological risk
The Ministry of Health has published a statement in which it has issued a food recall for contaminated meat, the details are below.

On 9 August 2022, the official website of the Ministry of Health announced a food recall which concerns contamination in hamburger meat. Hamburger meat is very popular and is used to make sandwiches of all kinds. One product in particular has been withdrawn from the market.

Food recall: hamburger meat withdrawn for salmonella

Based on the data released by the Ministry of Health, the contaminated product concerns the VITELLO CASA VERCELLI brand, in particular the product VCV Veal burger 200 gr. The food was produced in the Vercelli SPA plant in SS Vercelli-Biella 230, n ° 15 Formigliana 13030.

The production batch is 1304741 and is the one with expiry date 08-14-2022. The package concerns the 200 gram one. The food recall was made following self-control analyzes, where the presence of salmonella within that production batch. The warnings from the official site are to isolate the product and return it to the manufacturer.

Salmonella, what it is and what are the symptoms

Infection with salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. The bacteria typically live in the intestines of animals and humans and are then released through the feces. You risk infection through contaminated water or food. Some people with salmonella infection have no symptoms. Most develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within 8-72 hours of exposure. Most healthy people recover within a few days or a week without specific treatment.

In some cases, the diarrhea it can cause severe dehydration and requires prompt medical attention. If the infection spreads beyond the intestines, life-threatening complications can arise. The risk of becoming infected with salmonella is higher when traveling to countries that do not have clean drinking water and proper wastewater disposal.

