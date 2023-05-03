AUSL Modena – A defibrillator for community pediatrics: the life-saving donation of the Rotary Club of Carpi

Delivered this morning in the presence of Marica Mestieri, President of the Rotary Club Carpi, Elia Taraborrelli, Rotary councilor, Stefania Ascari, Director of the District of Carpi, Linda Viapiana, Nursing Coordinator of the Northern Area Community Pediatrics, and Luca Gherardi, rescuer driver of the 118 -SET Modena, the defibrillator will be placed in the service headquarters on the first floor of Poliambulatorio 2. A non-random choice: here, in addition to the Community Pediatrics where pediatric vaccinations are carried out, among other things, public health which vaccinates adults, frail and not, and various other services. An important crossroads also due to the presence, in the immediate vicinity, of a meeting room where internal meetings and training courses are held. So a crowded area that is now more protected thanks to the Rotary donation. The new defibrillator is added to the one present in the premises of Poliambulatorio 1.