Verisk EPS Beat Expectations by $0.10, Revenue Beats Forecast By Investing.com

Verisk EPS Beat Expectations by $0.10, Revenue Beats Forecast By Investing.com
© Reuters. Verisk EPS beat expectations by $0.10, revenue beats forecast

Investing.com – Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.29, $0.10 above analyst estimates of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter was $651.6 million against consensus estimates of $633.33 million.

Guidance

Verisk expects full year 2023 earnings per share of $5.20-$5.50 versus consensus $5.43.

Verisk sees full-year 2023 revenue of $2.59B-$2.63B versus the consensus $2.61B.

Shares of Verisk closed at $188.98, up 4.92% over the past 3 months and down -2.35% over the past 12 months.

Verisk has received 2 positive earnings per share reviews and 9 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Verisk’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Verisk’s financial health score is “good performance.”

Check out Verisk’s recent earnings performance and Verisk’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

