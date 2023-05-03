Verisk EPS Beat Expectations by $0.10, Revenue Beats Forecast By Investing.com

© Reuters. Verisk EPS beat expectations by $0.10, revenue beats forecast



Investing.com – Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.29, $0.10 above analyst estimates of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter was $651.6 million against consensus estimates of $633.33 million.

Guidance

Verisk expects full year 2023 earnings per share of $5.20-$5.50 versus consensus $5.43.

Verisk sees full-year 2023 revenue of $2.59B-$2.63B versus the consensus $2.61B.

Shares of Verisk closed at $188.98, up 4.92% over the past 3 months and down -2.35% over the past 12 months.

Verisk has received 2 positive earnings per share reviews and 9 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Verisk’s earnings here.

