On Monday 14 August, the day before a public holiday, some services of the Modena Local Health Authority will observe reduced hours. Most of them do not have direct access, therefore the reservations of citizens have been managed taking into account the time variation. For services that require direct access or telephone contact, however, it is advisable to consult the site, checking the opening hours.

The main changes concern, in the District of Carpi, the Poliambulatorio, which will close at 2 pm, and the blood sampling centres: Soliera will close on 14 August, Novi will be closed from 14 to 18 August, Rovereto will be closed on 14 and 17 August, while Campogalliano will be closed on 16, 17 and 19 August.

In the District of Looking at her the sampling center of Finale Emilia, Cavezzo (also closed on August 16) and San Felice (the latter closed until the 18th) will be closed on 14 August.

In the District of Sassuolo both the Community House of the municipality of Formigine and the Community House of Sassuolo will close at 13, as well as, in the District of Vignola, the Community House of Spilamberto. TO Castelfranco the “Regina Margherita” Community House will remain open; the concierge will observe normal hours while the First Intervention Point will be open on the day before holidays. TO Pavullo the Information Point of the hospital concierge will be closed.

In the District of Modena, the Community House will be open regularly from 7 to 19. The District headquarters and the Food Behavior Disorders Center will remain closed all day. Throughout the month of August, the withdrawal point and the TAO clinic in Via Minutara will normally be open from 7.00 to 13.00, including 14 August.

The telephone line of the company Public Relations Office (URP) will answer from 8.30 to 13.30. Finally, all the Drug distribution points of the province of Modena will close at 2 pm and will be closed, in addition to the headquarters of San Giovanni del Cantone, i Single points of booking and basic assistance and the offices of prosthetic and integrative assistance.

