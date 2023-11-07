Home » AUSL Modena – District Cot of Sassuolo, maintenance and expansion works on the premises have begun
AUSL Modena – District Cot of Sassuolo, maintenance and expansion works on the premises have begun

The COT, located at the Sassuolo Community House in via Fratelli Cairoli 19, is active from Monday to Saturday, from 7.00 to 19.00. Access to the Territorial Operations Center occurs upon call from the service.

(In the photo: the coordinator of the COT of Sassuolo Rossella Di Feo (in the center) with the work team)

The works just started include the extraordinary maintenance of some rooms located in a wing of the basement, which will be dedicated to the service, as well as an intervention on the external area for the installation of a mechanical ventilation system which will extract the air from the rooms to expel it at roof level and at the same time to introduce primary air into them. The final project will see the creation of two large rooms with 6 workstations, a medical office and a dedicated toilet

The organizational model of the COT finds its roots within the Ministerial Decree 77 and represents the key to the internal integration between the service chain and the professionals involved in the different places and levels of care, ensuring continuity, accessibility and complementarity of healthcare and socio-health.

The process is part of the reorganization process of district territorial assistance, to improve the appropriateness and continuity of the response to the needs of the population.

