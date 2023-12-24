AUSL Modena – Hacker attack: meeting with citizens’ committees. Website and dedicated toll-free number

The safe unloading of files carried out by highly specialized companies is underway: the process requires technical time and therefore it is not currently possible to provide information on individual files. In the meantime, the Local Health Authority will activate information pages and a toll-free number to guarantee contact with the Company

The activity implemented by the Modena Local Health Authority continues following the hacker attack that hit the Modena healthcare companies on November 28th.

In fact, some have been started involvement paths at both national and local level. Immediately after the attack, the Local Health Authority contacted the other healthcare companies that were victims of similar episodes, with the aim of bringing the issue to the attention of the entire healthcare community, keeping a discussion open and, immediately, identifying the best specialists and select the best practices in this area to apply to the Modena context.

On the local side, a first meeting was held yesterday, 19 November, with the representatives of the associations that collaborate with the health authority throughout the province – the presidents of the mixed consultative committees – and with other citizens’ associations, with the aim to launch, as soon as possible, adequate information paths in the area.



“As citizens’ representatives – says Luciano Sighinolfi, President of the Mixed Consultative Committees – we have firmly agreed to the request to collaborate in this participatory information activity on the issues of digital culture and on what happened in Modena (and is happening in many other parts of the country and at an international level) with the cyber attack, as well as on the responses implemented”.

The objective, as reiterated in the numerous meetings of recent days, is to guarantee the widest and most correct information possible, in a logic of transparency, while respecting the ongoing investigations.

A dedicated area will also be created on the Ausl website where the gradually available answers to the “most frequently asked questions” will be placed, available to citizens who wish to find out more about the incident.

For those who do not have the possibility to access the internet, starting from Wednesday 27 December a dedicated telephone number will be active, 800 254 527 (from Monday to Friday on weekdays, from 10 to 12). It should be noted that at the moment no specific information is available on the content of the documents published on the dark web referring to individual citizens, as the safe downloading of individual files is underway by highly specialized companies, which will require adequate time and contact with the Competent authorities.

I am always availableas a reference for citizens, the updates on available health services are www.ausl.mo.it/attacco-hacker-aziende-sanitarie-modena and on information regarding personal data pursuant to art. 34 of the GDPR on the dedicated page www.ausl.mo.it/comunicazione-violazione-dati-personali-attacco-hacker



On every occasion it is reiterated that anyone who views, comes into possession, downloads, purchases, publishes such data – and uses it for their own purposes or disseminates it online, on social networks or in any other way – engages in illicit conduct which may constitute a crime. . As mentioned, every update of the situation is notified by the Company to the Guarantor Authority for the protection of personal data and to the Postal Police.

