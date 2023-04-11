Home Health AUSL Modena – Health districts, on the Ausl website a new section dedicated to events and news from each area
AUSL Modena – Health districts, on the Ausl website a new section dedicated to events and news from each area

On the occasion of World Health Day – which this year falls on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization – a new space for citizens and professionals opens on the Modena Local Health Authority website. Indeed seven: in the area dedicated to health districts, in fact, the Ausl has set up seven new sections, one for each territory, which will collect news and events dedicated to the citizens of each district. In addition, it will give the Joint Advisory Committees, the bodies that bring together the associations, the opportunity to expand and make their presence within the Company more visible.

The objective is simple: to give space to the wealth of health promotion initiatives, to account for the many opportunities for meeting and dialogue between citizens and professionals, to enhance the voluntary activities in favor of local health structures. They will be spaces “under construction”, which can be constantly modulated according to the needs of communication and health information, and can be shared by local administrations on their institutional websites.

“It is significant – declares the Director of Communications Ausl, Massimo Brunetti – that we are inaugurating this space today. Here each district will be able not only to insert its own initiatives, but to start new paths of dialogue with the communities. If in 1948 countries from all over the world united to promote health, protect safety, serve vulnerable people in order to achieve the best possible level of health and well-being, in our province we too want to create new spaces for achieve this goal, contributing to the dissemination of information but above all to the participation of our citizens in health initiatives. We hope that these virtual places will become more and more lively and popular, like the real ones within each community”.

The pages can be reached from the ‘Districts’ section also visible in home page, or directly at www.ausl.mo.it/distretti

