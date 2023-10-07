AUSL Modena – Pink October, an entire month of initiatives to remember the importance of cancer prevention

Group walks, public meetings, training and promotion: in each of the seven health districts the commitment will be maximum to forcefully say that prevention saves lives. There are two roads: on the one hand, knowledge of the three oncological screening programs will be promoteda precious ally for identifying any signals from the early stages of development of the disease, when the treatment is more likely to be effective and less invasive; on the other hand, citizens will be informed and encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestylethrough movement and correct nutrition, so that the daily life of Modena citizens is enriched with those good habits that help prevent the main pathologies.

Below are the next initiatives. The complete program of events for each district, constantly updated, can be found on the dedicated page www.ausl.mo.it/ottobre-rosa

It was the Carpi district to open Pink October 2023 in the province of Modena last October 2nd, with the walk in Piazza Martiri and the lighting of the Teatro Comunale with pink lights. Next appointment on October 26th at 5pm, at the Loria Auditorium via Rodolfo Pio 1, on “Sexual well-being and female cancers: let’s talk about it!”; speakers Stefania Piloni Gynecologist; Katia Cagossi Oncologist; Giulia Pellizzari Gynecologist; Dania Barbieri Psychologist; Monia Ferrari Nurse.

In the Pavullo district we start on Saturday 7 October: at 10 am Walk to discover the Sestola area (info at the Sestola Tourist Office 0536 62324) with meeting and departure at the Sestola Bell Tower. Friday 13 October at 5pm in Pavullo at the C. Bonvicini Social Center (Via Ricchi, 1) “Screenings that save lives”, with Pasqualina Esposito responsible for the Screening programs of the Modena Local Health Authority.

On the Vignola district Saturday 7 October “Paths… Municipalities” the traditional walks in collaboration with the Municipalities and with the participation of the Cammino groups of the Vignola District, local associations and #iostoconvoi. The different starting locations, shown on the dedicated page, will all lead to a single arrival point, at 4.45 pm, at the headquarters of the #iostoconvoi Association (Via della Resistenza in Savignano), active at the oncology day hospital of the Vignola Hospital , which will offer all participants a healthy snack. Thanks and greetings with the participation of the Municipal Administrations and the Management of the Vignola District. Followed by, at 5.15pm, “Conversing in pink: “Prevention can save your life: join the oncological screening programmes” with the manager Pasqualina Esposito.

The first events scheduled on the will also be two walks Mirandola district, also on Saturday 7 October. At 3pm we will start from the Palaround of San Felice and from the Barchessa dell’amico in Medolla while on Sunday 8th at 10am “Two steps in pink” will take place in Mirandola (departure from Piazza Costituente, near the Madonnina). Also on the weekend, Saturday 7th at 5.30pm, in Finale Emilia inauguration of the Photographic Exhibition: Objective Donna (Former Guardia Nazionale, Corso Cavour,1).

On the District of Castelfranco Emilia, one of the traditional appointments with the “Health Pills” will be held on Monday 9 October at 6pm: the Facebook live broadcast from the Municipality page will be dedicated to screening and will see the participation of ASL professionals. It continues on October 19th from 5pm in the park of the Community House of Castelfranco, “Alla salute” will be held, an initiative to promote healthy lifestyles which will be opened by a walk.

On the District of Sassuolo Saturday 14 October at 8.45am “Pink walk”, organized by the “Per Vincere Domani” Association, starting from the Gazzotti car park and itinerary along the Secchia Nature Route. For this, as for all the other walks organized subsequently, there will be an educational moment on the importance of screening and healthy lifestyles by ASL health professionals.

On the District of Modena the voluntary association “Il Cesto di Ciliege”, with the patronage of the Modena health authorities and the Municipality of Modena, organized various initiatives, including two days of free breast visits and ultrasounds for women aged between 25 and 44 years of age carried out by the professionals of the Ausl Screening Center and the Modena University Hospital, scheduled for Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 October, from 9.30 to 17.15 at the Association’s headquarters in via Ciro Menotti 137 (it is necessary to book by calling, on 17 October from 9.00 to 11.30, on 349 1575298).