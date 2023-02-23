Home Health AUSL Modena – Trigeneration plants in Mirandola and Castelfranco Emilia: over 4 million euros to combine energy efficiency and environmental sustainability
AUSL Modena – Trigeneration plants in Mirandola and Castelfranco Emilia: over 4 million euros to combine energy efficiency and environmental sustainability

Trigeneration plants, for which the respective feasibility studies are being completed, are high-yield energy systems that make it possible to produce, starting from a single energy carrier (gas), electricity, heating and cooling. At the same time, interventions will be made in Mirandola and Castelfranco Emilia to make the systems of the technological centers serving the structures more efficient and modern and, with the aim of monitoring and optimizing consumption, a supervision and remote management system for the same systems will be created. Over about three years, the lower consumption resulting from the installation of the trigenerators will translate into effective savings for the Company.

The financing for the two structures is part of a total intervention of over 46 million euros for new investments in healthcare construction, redevelopment and modernization of structures and services throughout Emilia-Romagna. There are two channels of intervention, for a total of 17 projects: healthcare construction, to which 17 million are allocated for 7 interventions, and environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, with 29.3 million for 10 interventions. These are projects financed by the Ministry of Health with the resources of the ‘Fund for the relaunch of investments in the central administrations of the State and the development of the country’ and identified by the Region on the basis of the recognition of the needs of the local health authorities, within the Investment plans 2022-2024.

