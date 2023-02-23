news-txt”>

A banner signed by the Student Block, ‘A circular will not stop us, students free to fight’, was posted this morning next to the entrance to the da Vinci high school in Florence, whose principal Savino wrote communication on fascism born of indifference. Someone then removed the banner.

On Twitter, Student Block posted a photo with the banner and wrote: “An entire generation of so-called ‘teachers’, actually political propagandists on permanent duty, should finally retire early. They are the main cause of the disaster of the education system Italian. Scrap of 68”.

“The threatening banner against the director of the Leonardo Da Vinci school shortly before the censure of Minister Valditara is a serious and dangerous fact for the democratic stability. The highest state offices must intervene immediately to stop this intimidating climate in the country”, said the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella.