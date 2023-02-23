Home News Student block banner at the Florence high school: “Free to fight” – Tuscany
News

Student block banner at the Florence high school: “Free to fight” – Tuscany

by admin
Student block banner at the Florence high school: “Free to fight” – Tuscany

At the school of the principal who wrote the circular on fascism

news-txt”>

A banner signed by the Student Block, ‘A circular will not stop us, students free to fight’, was posted this morning next to the entrance to the da Vinci high school in Florence, whose principal Savino wrote communication on fascism born of indifference. Someone then removed the banner.

On Twitter, Student Block posted a photo with the banner and wrote: “An entire generation of so-called ‘teachers’, actually political propagandists on permanent duty, should finally retire early. They are the main cause of the disaster of the education system Italian. Scrap of 68”.

“The threatening banner against the director of the Leonardo Da Vinci school shortly before the censure of Minister Valditara is a serious and dangerous fact for the democratic stability. The highest state offices must intervene immediately to stop this intimidating climate in the country”, said the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy