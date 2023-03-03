A 23-year-old young man was murdered from several firearm impacts in the Vista Hermosa invasion of the municipality of Bosconia.

The authorities indicated that the victim is Anderson Yesid Pinto Vásquez who was shot at by unknown individuals.

The community, realizing what had happened, helped this man and transferred him to the San Juan Bosco Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Regarding the perpetrators of the crime, it was known that they were traveling on a motorcycle and fled in an unknown direction.

