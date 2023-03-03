news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, 03 MAR – Atalanta on the eve of the match against Udinese also loses José Palomino. After the other defender Giorgio Scalvini was stopped due to a sprained right ankle, the Nerazzurri announced that following checks carried out yesterday evening, the Argentinian was suffering from distracting sequelae to his left adductor. Palomino had already missed the matches with Sampdoria and Sassuolo due to a slight injury to a hamstring. (HANDLE).

