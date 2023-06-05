Home » Authorization / renewal of a pharmacy office dietetics and nutrition section
Authorization / renewal of a pharmacy office dietetics and nutrition section

Authorization / renewal of a pharmacy office dietetics and nutrition section

request

requirements

Degree in dietetics and nutrition of the holder/co-holder

Documentation to present

Pharmacy office plan with section location

Activity report and protocols with equipment and tools.

Maximum term

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

Competent body for processing

General Directorate of Benefits and Pharmacy

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394

([email protected])

Observations

In case of renewal, the documentation to be presented must only be that which has been modified since the authorization

