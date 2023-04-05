L’autism could be related to fetal exposure to lithium. A study conducted by theUniversity of California on the data of Denmarkas reported by Telegraphhas shown that living in an area where high levels of this metal are present in drinking water increases the likelihood of occurrence of the infantile disorder of the 46% compared to areas in which values ​​above the norm are not found. The focus, in particular, is on the intake of the mineral drink by pregnant women.

Massimiliano Minnocci to social services / Er Brasiliano did not pay the bar and attacked agents

Il lithiumin fact, it is a naturally occurring metal that is found in the ground and is intensively mined as it is a key component for the production of battery. Disposal of the latter incorrectly, in landfills, causes a contamination of groundwater and could lead to an increased risk of polluted drinking water supplies. “The findings deserve scrutiny,” the researchers said, but this isn’t the first study to highlight its side effects, particularly for pregnant women. It is for this reason that experts argue that drinking tap water can be risky during pregnancy.

Million Day, winning numbers/ Discover today’s draw 4 April 2023: the five

Autism linked to lithium exposure: the theory

The causes ofautism I am object of study for years, but a certain theory has not yet been reached: the University of California claims that the disorder could be linked to the exposure of the fetus to lithium, but the relationship is still to be explored. In the past, the possible correlation with theair pollutioni pesticides and named chemicals phthalates. Now a new theory.

The analysis conducted on a sample of pregnant women of the Denmark has taken into account other factors that may skew the results, including the type of the child (since autism is more commonly diagnosed in boys than girls); The place of birth; if the mother was one smoker; the state socioeconomic; l’air pollution of the area. Some independent scientists, however, said the way the data was collected highlights that it’s possible that children in areas with more lithium may also be more likely to get assistance better, therefore more likely to get a diagnosis fast.

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS/ Today’s draw, April 4 (conc. 27/2023)

© breaking latest news