Butting his opponent with his head, Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental player Cheng Shuipeng was suspended for one game and fined 50,000

2023-04-05 09:36:00





Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Cao Linbo

On April 4, the CBA officially announced that in the last round of the match against the Shanghai team, Cheng Shuipeng, a male basketball player from Chouzhou City, Zhejiang Province, had headbutted a Shanghai player after being whistled for a technical foul. Sportsmanship, he himself was suspended for one game and fined 50,000 yuan.

The original text is as follows:

“All CBA clubs:

On April 2, 2023, the forty-first round of the 2022-2023 season CBA league regular season sequence 406, in Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Bull Club Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Basketball Team (referred to as “Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Team”) and Shanghai With 51 seconds left in the third quarter of the Jushi Shark Club Jushi basketball team, Cheng Shuipeng, No. 6 player of the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Team, was sentenced to a technical foul and headbutted the opposing player. It was determined after the game that Cheng Shuipeng’s behavior violated the spirit of sports.

In order to strictly enforce league discipline, according to the provisions of Article 24 of Chapter Two of the “China Men’s Basketball Professional League Disciplinary Guidelines” (referred to as the “Disciplinary Guidelines”), Cheng Shuipeng, a player of the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Team, was suspended for one game. A fine of RMB 50,000 will be imposed, and the number of games suspended will be the 414th round of the forty-second round on April 5, 2023. The payment of fines shall be handled in accordance with Article 13 of Chapter 1 of the Disciplinary Guidelines.

Notice is hereby given. “