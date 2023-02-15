The confirmation comes from a study published in Frontiers in Immunology.

The hematopoietic stem cells play a key role in controlling theinflammation of certain areas of the brainone of the immune system dysfunctions that appears to play a central role in the development of specific learning disabilities (SLD)framed within the neurodevelopmental disorders in children presenting a autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

A common hypothesis is that inflammation and/or immune activation may act to modify the expression of genes, exposing them to the risk of autism spectrum disorder or interrupt typical neurodevelopmental processes, leading to the development of ASD. To recognize the importance of stem cells in this area, among others, is a study published in Frontiers in Immunology by Dario Siniscalco, chem. D., Ph.D. of the Department of Experimental Medicine, division of Biotechnology, Biology and Molecular Histology of the University of Campania “L. Vanvitelli”, James Jeffrey Bradstreetgià direttore dell’International Child Development Resource Center a Melbourne, Nicholas Antonuccipsychiatrist, founder and director of the Autism Biomedical Treatment Center in Bari.

Dr. Antonucci explains: “Because of the particular immune and neural dysregulation observed in autism, stem cell therapy could offer tremendous potential as a treatment modality. Based on data from preclinical studies, stem cell therapy holds great promise for the future of molecular and regenerative medicine. Some defining characteristics of stem cells make them potentially usable as therapeutic agents for autism. These properties are: 1) their capacity for self-renewal, i.e. the ability to generate other identical stem cells; 2) their ability to give rise to differentiated cells; 3) the paracrine activity”.

Autism spectrum disorders are complex, severe, heterogeneous, and pervasive developmental neuropathologies. From a molecular and cellular point of view, several cellular and biochemical processes are associated with autism spectrum disorders oxidative stress, such as: endoplasmic reticulum stress; decreased methylation capacity, limited glutathione production, mitochondrial dysfunction, intestinal dysbiosis, increased metallotoxic burden, immune dysregulation, immune activation of neuroglia cells.

Stem cells from umbilical cord are being studied for various pathologies. An educated guess is based on the ability of some cord blood immune cells to pass through the blood-brain barrier and altering brain connections, including suppressing inflammation that can occur in autism.

“The use of cord blood stem cells as a therapy for the treatment of autism has made it possible to obtain various positive implications both on a behavioral and communicative-linguistic and learning level – explains Dr. Stephanie Fumarola, biologist and scientific director of In Scientia Fides -. But not only. Children with autism have also shown improvements in food, in the reduction of anxious states, in their peculiar hyperactivity and aggressiveness. Cord stem cells represent, for children with ASD, the hope of living a ‘normal’ life with their parents, soccer friends, dance and school mates”.

The innumerable scientific studies underway allow the collection of data and the creation of an invaluable heritage, with promising results, which could represent in the near future the possibility of accepting therapy, with cord blood cells, as the standard for the treatment of autism in anywhere in the world with the aim of making it accessible to everyone.

