An 11-year-old girl died of the flu flu in Cambogiathe first victim of the virus in years in the country.

This was announced by the health authorities. L’Oms he asked for “greater vigilance”, while recalling that the risk of transmission of the virus from birds to mammals is low. The little girl fell ill on Feb. 16 with fever, cough and sore throat, and she later died in hospital, Cambodia’s Communicable Disease Control Department said.