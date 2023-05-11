Avoid razor burn: This keeps the skin smooth and supple

Due to the increased exposure to light, hair grows much faster in summer. Frequent reaching for the razor thus irritates the skin incessantly. We’ll tell you the best tips against unpleasant razor burn.

If our skin is permanently irritated, it inevitably reacts to it: redness or small pimples are the result. This not only looks ugly, but can also burn and itch. Especially when the skin comes into contact with salt or chlorinated water on a hot day. So when we go swimming in the outdoor pool or at the sea – which can happen quite often in the summer months. The question arises as to how the annoying razor burn can be completely avoided without having to give up daily shaving on the legs, under the arms or in the intimate area or the bikini zone? We will tell you the best tips and home remedies on how to avoid and relieve skin irritation.

How does razor burn occur?



Many women believe that their dry or sensitive skin is the main reason they are prone to razor burn. But that is a misconception: In most cases, the wrong shaving technique is to blame for the skin reacting reddened, swollen or irritated in the shaved areas. This can even go so far that the hair roots become inflamed – in this case the pain lasts for several days. However, so that it doesn’t get that far in the first place, only a few points have to be observed to avoid razor burn. You can find out what these are in the next paragraph.

How to prevent razor burn



1. Even if you sometimes have to go faster: Never shave your skin dry or only with water! Always use a special one instead Shaving balm for women – the additional protective layer ensures that your skin is less stressed. In addition, the razor glides much more easily over the affected areas. Alternatively, you can also use an ordinary shower gel, coconut oil or even use your hair conditioner to shave. The latter makes the hairs softer, including on the legs.

2. Die razor blades should always be sharp and clean, since sensitive skin in particular reacts to dirty blades (due to dead skin cells and removed hairs, among other things). Aside from that, small cuts can quickly become infected as a result. It is all the more important to clean the blades properly and replace them regularly – this is the only way to achieve a smooth shave. If the blades become dull, you have to apply more pressure to the skin. This irritates the affected areas more and promotes the annoying razor burn.

Our tip: Use one lady razorthe at least four blades owns.

3. Many women shave off the small stubble in the opposite direction of growth, which would be one shave along the direction of growth better for your skin, especially in the intimate area. Because if the hair is pulled up before it is shaved off, the skin becomes even more irritated. For women – especially those with strong hair growth – it is therefore advisable to shave the desired body regions at the beginning of the hair growth. This not only avoids skin irritation, but can ingrown hairs easier to remove.

If you tend to have dry skin, you need to moisturize it regularly © RyanKing999 / Getty Images

4. Proper skin care is also very important to avoid razor burn. If you tend to have dry skin in particular, it must be supplied with sufficient moisture: Use when showering nourishing shower gel (e.g. including shaving cream), choose one Razor with gel cushion and apply lotion to the shaved body regions after showering. Shaving removes moisture from your skin, which can dry it out quickly and cause razor burn.

Our tip: Use for that intimate area a special care sprayto avoid razor burn.

5. Before shaving, it can definitely help if you give your skin a body scrub undergo. This removes dead skin cells and impurities so that the razor can glide over the skin more easily and “only” has to shave off the annoying little hairs. Alternatively, you can also use a special Peelinghandschuh use. In both cases, however, you should first take a warm shower – the heat opens the pores and the hair also becomes softer, so that it can be removed more easily and razor burn avoided.

How to properly treat razor burn



If the skin is still red after shaving or small pimples appear, you must act quickly. It is best to proceed as follows:

Step 1: Cool the affected body regions – preferably with cold water or a Kühlpad, which you wrap in a tea towel beforehand. The cold closes the pores that were previously opened by the warm shower.

Step 2: Dry your body with a fresh towel so that no germs or pathogens can penetrate the skin through the open pores and aggravate the razor burn or cause further inflammation.

step 3: Wear one Aftershave-Balsam on the skin to relieve redness. Make sure that the care product contains aloe vera or tea tree oil – both ingredients have a calming effect.

Step 4: Before you go to sleep, you should apply an alcohol-free lotion to the irritated skin to provide it with sufficient moisture. Or you wear one Wound and healing ointment thinly on the affected areas.

Step 5: Give your skin time to recover from the stress. In plain language, this means that you are not allowed to shave again for the next 24 hours. Two to three days would be even better if you can ignore some stubble.

Home remedies for razor burn

Honey has anti-inflammatory and soothing effects on the skin © dima_sidelnikov / Getty Images

In addition to the over-the-counter care products that are supposed to prevent or alleviate razor burn, there are also a variety of natural home remedies that help with skin irritation – and are available in most households.

Honig

It’s no longer a secret that honey has anti-inflammatory effects. If you suffer from razor burn, you can rub a little over irritated skin and leave it on for 15 minutes. Then the honey is simply washed off gently with warm water using a clean and soft towel.

Camomile

Chamomile is also said to have healing properties. The active ingredients bisabolol, apigenin and matricin contained in it soothe the skin and can alleviate razor burn. It is best to take a couple of tea bags, pour them with water and let them cool down before placing them on the affected parts of the body for five minutes.

Quark

Quark can provide relief not only for sunburn, but also for razor burn. It moisturizes the skin, relieves itching and redness. To do this, take a cup of low-fat quark, apply it to the irritated areas, leave it on for ten to 15 minutes and then carefully wash it off with warm water.

St. John’s wort

This plant also has a healing effect: Take the flowers and put them in some sunflower oil – the oil absorbs the soothing active ingredients and can then be spread thinly on the irritated skin for ten minutes. Or you can drizzle it on a cotton swab and treat the razor burn selectively (e.g. in the intimate area).

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.