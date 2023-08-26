Award for commitment to hearing aid acoustics: Marianne Frickel receives …

Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians KdöR

Marianne Frickel, President of the Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians, was welcomed by Federal President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier was awarded the Cross of Merit 1st Class of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. It is the highest recognition that the Federal Republic of Germany gives for services to the common good.

Frickel had already received the Cross of Merit on Ribbon of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2007 from Olaf Scholz, today’s Federal Chancellor. With the further honoring of the order, new achievements worthy of an award by Frickel were recognized. From 1998 to 2023 she was President of the Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians and in this function was outstanding for the interests of this systemically important healthcare trade.

Thanks to her commitment as Vice President of the European Association of Hearing Aid Acousticians (AEA), a uniform European standard for the care of hearing-impaired people could be established. Through their commitment – based on cooperation with the university and college in Lübeck – the bachelor’s and master’s course “Hearing Acoustics” was introduced. She has played a key role in many committees in the German health care system for the implementation of the telematics infrastructure (e-prescription, etc.) for the more than 30,000 companies in the health trade (optical optics, hearing aid acoustics, orthopedic technology, orthopedic shoe technology, dental technology).

Frickel was a member of the executive committee of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH) for many years and was not only committed to the further development of the health trades, but also to the interests of all employees and employers in the German trades.

Well-known bearers of the Cross of Merit 1st Class include Oskar Schindler (entrepreneur), Werner Herzog (director and actor), Alfred Freiherr von Oppenheim (banker), Carl-Philipp zu Salm-Salm (Head of the Princely House of Salm-Salm); Peter Scholl-Latour (journalist and publicist) and Johannes Mario Simmel (writer).

