Nine out of ten Italians would seem to suffer from it, more particularly lumbago, pain located in the lower part of the spine. Tips to prevent and alleviate it

Sabrina Commis

Il problem of the century. Thus it speaks of backache. Among these very common is the low back pain, pain localized in the lower back. It is the leading cause of absenteeism and injuries. How to protect yourself? Let’s start with thebe active. “If in most cases the cause of low back pain can be given by incorrect postures, lifting excessive loads, herniated discs, discopathies, there is a strong link between a sedentary lifestyle and back pain. In addition to exposing us to weight gain, cardiovascular disease, immobility rusts the body, including the back – he explains Luca Alari, physiotherapist and sports masseur at the Aspria Harbor Club in Milan-. To keep this machine that is the body efficient and avoid pain, it is essential to stay active. “It’s also normal to feel pain while moving, it’s part of the process of returning to movement. So, we walk instead of driving when possible, take the stairs rather than the elevator, get up regularly during our working day, five/ten minutes in an upright position every hour of sitting may be enough”.

Back pain: sport is an effective cure — It is no coincidence that sporting activity should be adopted as regularly as possible: it prevents back pain and protects against new crises. "Sport improves the healing of all structures of the back, ligaments, cartilages, tendons. It also ensures better health of the intervertebral discs, reduces pain by providing an anti-inflammatory effect and improves bone quality".

Which sport for back pain? — To date, it is impossible to prove that one sport is better than another for the back, even if swimming is among the recommended ones. The important thing is to practice a sport that you like, respecting progression. “Muscle strengthening through squats, abdominal exercises, for example, stabilizes and adjusts the spine. Lo stretching avoids the retraction mechanism that causes loss of mobility”.

One exercise will save us: the sphinx — It’s a crescendo of movement: you start from the basic position, then as the body begins to relax, you move on to an advanced phase. The particularity? “It can be performed at home, at any time and without the presence of the therapist”.

How to do the sphinx pose — Prone, forehead resting on the floor, palms of the hands resting on the ground under the shoulders, body relaxed, slowly raise the head resting the forearms on the ground, bringing attention to the abdomen and lumbar area. The torso rises gently pivoting on the elbows. The gaze is directed forward. The position of the sphinx is soft, for everyone as the elbows, forearms and palms of the hands rest on the ground.