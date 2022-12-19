Positive thinking, self-acceptance and dialogue with experts. The osteopath advises how to return to the gym even after a long period of inactivity: “Diligence and an open mind”

Daniela Cursi Masella

It’s never too late to get back to the gym, even after years of being sedentary. Just follow a few simple rules regardless of age. Penalty: end up with the osteopath. And it is precisely the expert who points the finger at prevention. “As everyone knows, physical exercise – explains Guido Roversi, osteopath – guarantees muscle-skeletal strengthening over time, greater flexibility of the connective tissue (tendons and ligaments, ndr) and increased functionality of the cardiovascular system. The sense of well-being, then, is almost immediate. Training is good for everyone. Condition sine qua non, the progression of loads and volume”.

DIALOGUE WITH THE TRAINER — After a long period of rest, it is unthinkable to resume physical activity at the usual pace or, worse, “exceed the stress threshold. It is of fundamental importance – underlines Roversi – to be followed by a trainer and put him in a position to manage a personalized program on the basis of an in-depth medical history that includes previous traumas, illnesses, injuries and any aspect that could affect training. Never go back to the gym without an evaluation and without a goal. Never go it alone.”

NUTRITION — The scale is the main motivator that leads to the gym. “Whether you are overweight or underweight, my advice is to consult a nutritionist and consider him or her on a par with a trainer. The food plan is as essential as the anamnesis and the relative training schedule. I go further by also suggesting a synergy between the nutritionist and the professional figures (trainer, physiotherapist, osteopath) who gravitate around the patient/student”. See also Off to the psychologist bonus: contributions based on three Isee bands, but there is a click day risk

POSITIVE THOUGHT — The psychological aspect is of fundamental importance. “Many people who return to the gym after years of being sedentary are afraid of judgement. They begin and then get discouraged, perhaps by comparing themselves with the younger ones or with the more trained ones. Instead, it is important to get involved and go all the way by focusing on your goals and accepting your limits because each of us has its own structure and each of us is truly a unique individual of its kind. The reward for this acceptance – concludes Roversi – is all about health and, why not, beauty”.

SELF KNOWLEDGE — Listening to your body is therefore essential. “Enthusiasm can lead to exaggeration. The truth is that there is no shortcut, times never get shorter. On the contrary, rocketing off without stopping exposes you to the risk of musculoskeletal injuries. The recovery phases are just as important as training in the gym. I always say that during exercise you do the shopping and with rest you do the galley. Recovery is essential storage.”

DIVERSIFICATION — Those who join the gym are spoiled for choice. Impossible now not to find an ad hoc activity. To name a few: weight room, spinning, suspension training, functional, metabolic, cardio tone, water fitness, pilates, yoga and postural. “I always recommend diversifying your training, from the weight room to postural gymnastics. The latter – explains the expert – puts you in a position to train in the right way and promotes joint mobility and connective elasticity. Just as the weight room isn’t just for young people, postural gymnastics isn’t just for the elderly. In the presence of pathologies, I clarify, no gym activity can be replaced by physiotherapy “. Green light, therefore, to variety, constancy but also balance. Joining the gym rhymes with health, well-being and socializing. Appearance, the latter not to be underestimated for those who still want to expand their circle of friends. This is also good for health. See also The three day diet: here's how to detox and lose up to 4 kg easily