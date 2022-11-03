It can cause you pain and discomfort even in the long term. Here are the 10 remedies that always work against back pain

Suffer from backache it is a problem that can happen to almost anyone, but the possibilities increase when it comes to people with an older age or who carry out strenuous work activities.

It is a real pathology that can lead to serious problems to a person’s health. Here, then, why we want to propose you 10 remedies which always work against back pain.

Having frequent and continuous back pain means being debilitated for a long time. This leads us not to be able to do many things, such as sports, activities physics, simple walks or walks with friends. Obviously, the advice when this is a chronic problem is to always contact a specialist, but it is important to know that prevention can be taken. So here are 10 remedies that work against back pain.

Diet

One of the most effective remedies for preventing back pain and fighting it is certainly to follow one correct Power supply. Eating a balanced diet can make a difference and it is therefore advisable to avoid foods with preservatives and increase your consumption of legumes, vegetables, fruit e cereals integral. Avoid very salty and sugary foods as much as possible;

Yoga

This sport can also give you a big hand in fighting back pain. To practise yoga, in fact, it is more effective than ibuprofen or the classic paracetamol used to treat the pain of back pain. His exercises are also useful for strengthen the spine;

Posture

The best way to avoid back problems is to have one correct posture. In fact, we must pay the utmost attention especially when we are in front of the PC, sitting or doing physical activity. If for work you are forced to spend a lot of time sitting, try in every way to maintain a correct posture, as well as take breaks to stretch your back;

Walk

Another particularly useful method to combat back pain is certainly that of walk Very. In fact, it would be very important to have a habit of walking 5 or 10 minutes a day at least a couple of times during the day. This helps to relax the spine and make it firmer;

Massages

Performing back massages on a regular basis is effective for treating the back muscles, increasing the blood circulation and release the tension;

Meditate

Also there meditation it can be important for your spine. Try to heal your mind by indulging it for some time each day;

Choose the correct pillow

Also there choice of pillow it can prove to be especially important in your fight against back pain. It is advisable to use a flat pillow if you prefer to sleep on your back, otherwise you could use choose a flat pillow under the hips;

Heat

You could try what is called “therapy of heat“. This consists (thanks to specific applications) to increase blood circulation and to treat spasms and joint pains;

Lift weights correctly

It is very important not to make unnecessary efforts and always try to keep one correct posture when you intend to lift weights by hand particularly heavy. Try to keep your back straight every time you bend down to grab something;

Stop smoking

Yes, even smoking can be an enemy for your back (as well as for health in general). This, in fact, increases the risk of AI cancer lungs and the risk of having heart disease. Also, smoking harms i villages of the spine and joints.