The Balenciaga x adidas collection officially debuts today. This collection combines sportswear elements and fashion to express the brand’s creative language while opening a unique dialogue and fusion. The design debuted at Balenciaga on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Spring 2023 collection.

Photojournalist Joshua Bright shoots the graphic portraits for this campaign, while Rosie Marks shoots the short films. The campaign, shot from a Manhattan skyscraper, features actors Isabelle Huppert, Han So-hee, boxer Jermell Charlo, and supermodels Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock spending time in their offices in co-branded apparel. In the camera, the models are full of boring gestures, some are full of provocative or nervous emotions, some are confident and proud, and they bring out the typical daily life of the office to the fullest.

They were in a chaotic situation in an office emblematic of the era: piles of paper, jars of stationery, landline phones and desktop computers. Shoes, bags and jewelry are scattered among such clutter in a still life photographed by Chris Maggio.

In the design of this series, sportswear has been redefined, transformed into business clothes, and paired with Pantashoes jumpsuits; two brands of sports equipment and classic sneakers are reinterpreted in a mixed design style; Balenciaga T-Shirt, wide Edition jeans, Hourglass bag and iconic jewelry, also incorporate adidas’ classic three-line logo elements.

This joint series is now available Valencia ga and adidas selected specialty stores,Balenciaga brand official website, adidas.com/balenciaga dedicated page, and locations in Bangkok, Dubai, Los Angeles, Osaka, Seoul, The limited-time experience store in Tokyo and Toronto will be available exclusively in stores, and interested readers should pay attention.