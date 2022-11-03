Home News Psychological violence against the athletes, the gymnastics academy of Desio has been commissioned. The prosecutor of Brescia investigates for ill-treatment
News

Psychological violence against the athletes, the gymnastics academy of Desio has been commissioned. The prosecutor of Brescia investigates for ill-treatment

by admin
Psychological violence against the athletes, the gymnastics academy of Desio has been commissioned. The prosecutor of Brescia investigates for ill-treatment

The President of the FGI, Gherardo Tecchiwith an urgent resolution, having heard the federal board of directors, ordered the commissioner of the international academy of rhythmic gymnastics of Desio in the light of complaints by former athletes.

The commissioner will be the deputy vice president Valter Peroni. In addition, a duty officeror a service officer who once a week he will check the situation of the girls, and 120 thousand euros have been allocated for the project to safeguard the athletes. On November 2, the Minister of Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodihad met the president of Coni at the Ministry’s headquarters, Giovanni Malagòand Tecchi, to address the subject of the complaints presented in recent days by some rhythmic athletes.

Ill-treatment of gymnasts: the prosecutor of Brescia investigates for ill-treatment

In the meantime, the prosecutor of Brescia opened a file on the case of alleged psychological abuse and harassment reported with a exhibited at the police station by the mother of two very young gymnasts.

The investigations delegated to the Flying Squad aim to verify whether the behaviors implemented by coaches and educators can have a criminal relevance. In their stories, the girls reported having lived in a state of intolerable stress, also in relation to the management of a healthy weight.

See also  Ivrea, more and more waste: the landfill effect is triggered in the Naviglio and along the canals

You may also like

Tight days are coming, the CCP authorities want...

The first day of the “Shanghai Negotiation Week”...

Car goes off the road and ends up...

Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th...

Val di Zoldo, the cold system is switched...

Analysis of Chen Wenqing’s appointment as Secretary of...

Intesa Sanpaolo: the pharmaceutical industry drives the export...

Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th...

20 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang,...

Ivrea, the Garden of Books inaugurated in via...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy