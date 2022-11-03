The President of the FGI, Gherardo Tecchiwith an urgent resolution, having heard the federal board of directors, ordered the commissioner of the international academy of rhythmic gymnastics of Desio in the light of complaints by former athletes.

The commissioner will be the deputy vice president Valter Peroni. In addition, a duty officeror a service officer who once a week he will check the situation of the girls, and 120 thousand euros have been allocated for the project to safeguard the athletes. On November 2, the Minister of Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodihad met the president of Coni at the Ministry’s headquarters, Giovanni Malagòand Tecchi, to address the subject of the complaints presented in recent days by some rhythmic athletes.

Ill-treatment of gymnasts: the prosecutor of Brescia investigates for ill-treatment

In the meantime, the prosecutor of Brescia opened a file on the case of alleged psychological abuse and harassment reported with a exhibited at the police station by the mother of two very young gymnasts.

The investigations delegated to the Flying Squad aim to verify whether the behaviors implemented by coaches and educators can have a criminal relevance. In their stories, the girls reported having lived in a state of intolerable stress, also in relation to the management of a healthy weight.