It’s important Don’t neglect your oral healthespecially if you suffer from persistent bad breatha condition that can ruin certain moments e create embarrassment in those who suffer from it.

The causes of bad breath

L’bad breath it can be caused by many factors and for this reason it always requires the expert assessment. Some remedies can indeed fix the problem for a short time, but not fix it entirely. In fact, the causes ofhalitosis are varied and may concern both the mouthand other areas of the body such as thedigestive system.

In many cases the trigger of bad breath is the poor oral hygiene. When they don’t remove food residues and the plaque from teethil number of bacteria increases with a series of consequences for the health of the mouth.

Other causes of bad breath they can be:

taking details foods

cavity

gingivitis

smoke of cigarette

excessive consumption of spirits

dry mouth e little saliva production.

A kiss-proof mouth

First of all understand the causes of bad breath with a visit to the dentist or possibly by another specialist. However, it is possible to temporarily remedy this condition follow 5 important tips:

take care of cleaning your teeth : eliminating tartar and bacteria present in the oral cavity allows you to have a healthier mouth

: eliminating tartar and bacteria present in the oral cavity allows you to have a healthier mouth cut down on caffeine and alcohol because they decrease the production of saliva

because they decrease the production of saliva drink a lot of water to keep the mouth clean and stimulate the flow of saliva

to keep the mouth clean and stimulate the flow of saliva avoid cigarette smoke

consume sugar-free chewing gumespecially after meals to clean your teeth.

