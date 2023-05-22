Bad weather, full of the Po scares Piedmont then the alarm returns

The critical phase of bad weather in Piedmont should be behind us. Many landslides and many provincial roads closed, in the Turin and Cuneo areas, some flooding, but the flooding of the rivers has remained ‘ordinary’, the damage should be limited. The orange alert remains – until tomorrow – but with a much more restricted area than yesterday, limited to the Po, Chisone, Pellice valleys, where the risk of landslides is higher, and the Cuneo plain.

The alarm has moved to Sardinia, in the Nuoro area: flooded houses and businesses, chasms and landslides in the country roads, a few shepherds left isolated and the beach of Cala Luna, pearl of the Gulf of Orosei, completely obliterated. 255mm of rain fell. The mayor Angela Testone announces: “Tomorrow we will declare the state of natural disaster”.

In Piedmont, some minor watercourses, which had rapidly swollen on Saturday, and the Po river itself, had caused concern, but the flooded water, after exceeding the danger level, stopped this morning in the floodplain areas. It happened in Villafranca Piemonte and Cardè, on the border between the provinces of Cuneo and Turin, where the mobilization of the mayors and the Civil Protection had started well in advance, even before the weather alert issued by the ARPA. Above all, landslides are keeping attention high for the next few days: one of them is a Ribordone, in the valley of the same name, blocking the provincial road. Large stones have also slipped in the Susa Valley, in Chiomonte, completely obstructing the passage on the provincial road that leads to the Ramat hamlet.

It snowed heavily in the high mountains and in Valle di Lanzo, at 2,650 meters of the Gastaldi Hut, in the Balme area (Turin= one meter of fresh snow was measured, even at that altitude, unusual for the end of May. The bad weather alert was yellow throughout the day in central-southern Tuscany, in the Valdelsa-Valdera, Arno-Costa, Etruria, Fiora and Albegna, Ombrone areas.

In Sicily, in Caltanissetta, the strong wind knocked down trees and poles in various areas of the city; a sheet of metal detached from the construction site of the new wing of the Palace of Justice, injuring a 29-year-old young man who was walking. In Reggio Calabria, schools will also be closed tomorrow due to “the need – explains the Municipality – to continue the checks on the safety conditions of the school buildings and the areas belonging to them”.

