Not only Pixel Fold, Google also intends to push Pixel Flip clamshell folding machine

The Pixel Fold folding machine released at the Google I/O held earlier, although only available in 4 countries, has attracted the attention of netizens around the world. Many people are speculating whether Google will refer to Samsung, OPPO, vivo and other manufacturers. In this way, the next step is to launch the Pixel Flip clamshell folding machine. A few days ago, the website Tom’s Guide got a response from the Google VIP when it visited them.

Continued research on Pixel Flip In response to Tom’s Guide interview, Google Pixel product manager George Hwang said that Google is interested in designing and producing clamshell Pixel phones, and revealed that it has been paying attention to different types of devices and technologies, emphasizing that clamshell phones are interesting, Make sure there is research done for this. However, the product manager emphasized that at this stage, the focus of Google’s folding machine is still on the Pixel Fold, trying to solve the key user problems of this design, including design, program and camera.

Focusing on Pixel Fold at this stage

George Hwang said that his main goal for the team is to make Pixel Fold a device that users are willing to carry and use throughout the day, rather than just a luxury device. Having this mindset can actually change the way one thinks about folders and the trade-offs one makes.

Source: phonearena