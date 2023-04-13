Home Technology The Xbox April Update is ready for release – Sina Hong Kong
Technology

The Xbox April Update is ready for release – Sina Hong Kong

by admin
The Xbox April Update is ready for release – Sina Hong Kong
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Microsoft has now rolled out the April update for Xbox consoles, and it’s ready to go“soon”Released (probably later today). Unlike the last update we got, this one is a smaller one with two new features.

The first one is calledRefreshed Xbox search experience, which means you now have better search tools.this includes“Stylish new look, gallery-style results, visible filter categories with RB/LB navigation, “Search on YouTube” option in the Movies & TV tab, and more”。

The second addition is the Xbox console’s Adjustable active hours power setting.This makes it easier to use the previously released carbon-aware update because you can“Now adjust the on time so the console is ready to wake up when you’re likely to use it and turn off at a time of your choice to save energy”. .Outside of the hours you know you’ll be asleep or at school/work, the Xbox“Will be fully off and consume 0.5 watts, compared to 10-15 watts when active”.The smart way to save money and the environment.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Music market in 2022; between streaming and vinyl, the share of Italian music is growing

You may also like

Removed Russian language support from Starfield

its flagship 4K HDR monitor

Joe Rogan and the totally AI-generated podcast episode

Unified use of LPDDR5X RAM! Galaxy Tab S9...

Luminous vs. ChatGPT: Only an Artificial Intelligence says...

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 NFC Version Launched in...

Creating a presentation in PowerPoint: the basics

Final Fantasy XVI gameplay reveals everything you need...

Greetings for the weekend 2023: The most beautiful...

It’s completely free! Opera for iOS adds VPN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy