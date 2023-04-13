news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Microsoft has now rolled out the April update for Xbox consoles, and it’s ready to go“soon”Released (probably later today). Unlike the last update we got, this one is a smaller one with two new features.

The first one is calledRefreshed Xbox search experience, which means you now have better search tools.this includes“Stylish new look, gallery-style results, visible filter categories with RB/LB navigation, “Search on YouTube” option in the Movies & TV tab, and more”。

The second addition is the Xbox console’s Adjustable active hours power setting.This makes it easier to use the previously released carbon-aware update because you can“Now adjust the on time so the console is ready to wake up when you’re likely to use it and turn off at a time of your choice to save energy”. .Outside of the hours you know you’ll be asleep or at school/work, the Xbox“Will be fully off and consume 0.5 watts, compared to 10-15 watts when active”.The smart way to save money and the environment.

