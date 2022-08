Bad weather forces Sampdoria to change the training program in view of Monday night’s postponement with Juventus (8.45 pm). Dense rain and strong gusts of wind that hit the “Mugnaini” of Bogliasco led Marco Giampaolo and his staff to cancel the double session and opt for a morning workout in groups in the gym, in which Simone Trimboli also took part. Andrea Conti continues his rehabilitation process. A double session is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday.