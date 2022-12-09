The Municipality of Bagnacavallo obtained a contribution of 217,000 euros thanks to participation in a Pnrr tender from the Ministry of Education which aims to redevelop the sports infrastructure within schools. The project submitted for funding provides for the safety of the roof of the gymnasium of the primary school of the “Berti” institute in Bagnacavallo. The executive design of the works will be entrusted in the coming weeks. The works will then provide for the consolidation of the roof, in particular at the external cornices, and its waterproofing.

“Thanks to the important new works planned – declares the councilor for public works Francesco Ravagli – we continue to make the school and sports facilities safe, which in recent years have already seen the implementation of numerous seismic improvement interventions on the school buildings of Bagnacavallo and the Palazzetto dello Sport. With this last contribution, the funding obtained by the Municipality of Bagnacavallo for public works amounts to around 5 million euros thanks to the participation in the various Pnrr tenders”.