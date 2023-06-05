Home » Authorization / renewal of a pharmacy office clinical analysis section
Authorization / renewal of a pharmacy office clinical analysis section

request

requirements

Degree in clinical analysis of the holder/co-holder

Documentation to present

Technical project approved by the professional college

Maximum term

No hi it’s over

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

Competent body for processing

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394

Observations

In case of renewal, the documentation to be presented must only be that which has been modified since the authorization

