Balcony plants for full sun: easy to care for without watering

Oh, how nice it would be if you could have a beautifully planted balcony without having to worry too much about the plants. That would be the dream of everyone who simply doesn’t have a knack for plant care or who is often away from home for several days. What if we told you that such flowers and greenery actually exist, and even for full sun? Okay, these beauties cannot do without water either. But the need is so small that it is not worth mentioning. The following balcony plants are suitable for full sun and without watering.

Balcony plants for full sun: easy-care planting of the flower box

Balcony plants for full sun that do not require watering still sound like a fairy tale to you? You’re about to change your mind:

The silvery-green Wollziest

As if the leaves weren’t jewelry enough, during the flowering period of the Wollziest (Stachys byzantina) also produces beautiful flowers in pink, which contrast wonderfully in the midst of the silvery green. Speaking of leaves: they get their fluffy look from the hairs that have given the plant its name, and they also owe their drought tolerance. They prevent the evaporation of moisture from the leaves. Thanks to this property, these beautiful specimens not only get along wonderfully well in full sun, but even in summer for a long time without watering. The balcony plants for full sun can fill in gaps between flowers in the box with their leaves.

Balcony plants for full sun – the sedum

You may already know that this succulent can withstand drought for long periods of time. In the Balkans, it often adorns rocky soil surfaces in the wild and thrives with ease, although dry summers are the norm there. The reason for this tolerance is the interesting leaves, which also have a decorative quality in the flower box. Even with a flower, the sedum will please you, even if you have neglected it in terms of watering for a long time. The sedum (Sedum) so perfect.

Grow rosemary in a bucket

It will come as no surprise that this Mediterranean herb can withstand prolonged periods of heat without suffering damage. But maybe you wouldn’t necessarily have come up with the idea of ​​rosemary of all things (Rosemary officinalis) for balcony design (considering that the moisture-loving geraniums and petunias are among the classics). But the herbal plant not only looks great with its pointed leaves and beautiful flowers, but will also spoil you as a spice in the kitchen and without much care.

Thyme and sage are also suitable for low-maintenance planting in balcony boxes and can be harvested from a certain point in time.

You can learn more about caring for rosemary in this article.

Maintain lavender in full sun and without water

Lavender is the ideal balcony plant for full sun and without much watering. You should only give the plant a few sips of water every few days in midsummer (ideally in the morning before the great heat). You recognize the need because the earth is dry even a few centimeters below the surface. Pay attention to drainage holes, because the plant does not tolerate waterlogging at all. The scent drives away annoying mosquitoes, so you can spend pleasant evenings on the balcony. It is important that you choose low-growing varieties for pots or boxes.

Here you can find out how to cut lavender so that it will sprout again next year and not become woody.

Radiant yellow cornflowers as balcony plants for full sun

Would you like more lush flowers in the box that also bloom for a longer time (of course almost without watering)? The girl’s eye (Coreopsis) is ideal for these conditions. The flower is particularly common in yellow, but there are also pink varieties. The beauty that blooms in summer and late summer/autumn feels great in the blazing sun and also tolerates dry periods. Conversely, it can also survive too much moisture for a certain period of time. Nevertheless, avoid waterlogging over a longer period of time.

Houseleek easily spends the winter outside

Are you still looking for a combination partner for the Fetthenne? How about the visually attractive houseleek (Forever living), which comes from the same regions and impresses with its appearance and resistance? If you’re going on vacation for two weeks and you don’t have anyone to take care of the balcony plants, you definitely don’t need to worry here. Too frequent watering even disturbs the dense and lush growth of the rosettes. Easier care is therefore hardly possible. And the tub or box with the plants can even stay outside in winter (this also applies to the sedum plant).