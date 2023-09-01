Home » BANANA CHIPS 6,8 KG – BANANA CHIPS 6,8 KG
BANANA CHIPS 6,8 KG

Brand name: BANANA CHIPS 6,8 KG

Name: BANANA CHIPS 6,8 KG

Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall

Publication date: August 29, 2023

Recall model BANANA CHIPS 6,8 KG

29-08-2023 – PDF

(436.8 Kb)

29-08-2023 – PDF

(436.8 Kb)

